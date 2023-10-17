Monthly rent rates for Gov’t residential houses to go up by 10pc

Monthly rent rates for Government residential houses have been adjusted by 10 per cent with effect from 1st November, 2023.

PS Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga through a memo has said that the move is to allow the State Department to increase Appropriation-in-Aid (AIA).

According to the PS, on 18th January 2021, his department wrote to his Treasury counterpart Dr. Chris Kiptoo and the respective ministries, departments and agencies that benefit from the provision of an increase in the rent paid for government residential housing by 10 per cent.

It was then noted that the rates have stagnated since 2001 for most government housing, therefore it remains an avenue that can increase AIA for the department.

These observations were in line with a meeting held on 22nd September 2023 discussing the enhancement of AIA for the State Department.

Explainer: AIA means any revenue which a State government entity receives and is approved by Legislature by that entity to finance its activities.