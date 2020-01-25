Mop up campaign to trace KCPE candidates kicks off

The government has rolled out a countrywide mop-up campaign to trace all candidates who are yet to report to schools.

Both Interior, Education ministries and Teachers Service Commission are spearheading the mop-up campaign that kicked off Saturday.

Field officers have been directed to comb all their regions to find the candidates who are yet to report to schools and ensure that they are enrolled in the schools they were placed in.

While giving an update on the 100 per cent transition into secondary schools Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said they had achieved an 80 per cent rate, with the number expected to rise.

The Form One admission window came to a close Friday.

According to the ministry of education, 852,000 form one students have reported to their respective schools with Muranga County surpassing the 100 per cent Transition by 127 per cent, while Tana River recorded the least at 49 per cent.

“Although these are commendable admission levels, it is projected that we could still have about 150,000 candidates who may not beat the deadline for reporting. These will include candidates of private schools and those who reported to schools they have not been selected for,” Prof Magoha said.

All education officials in all counties have been ordered to map out the 2019 KCPE candidates from their regions and make special arrangements for them to join Form One.

“Over the period, Ministry officials will file accurate daily returns on the status of reporting to schools until we attain the 100% transition,” said the CS.

The head teachers of respective schools where the students sat the KCPE have been asked to make available all the vital information to aid the process of ensuring that all students enroll in secondary schools.

Kilifi, West Pokot, Samburu, Marsabit and Tana River are some of the counties that have recorded the least number of students admitted to form one.

Counties of Muranga, Nyeri Nairobi, Vihiga and Tharaka Nithi have surpassed the 100 per cent transition.

Top and bottom five counties in terms of reporting rates