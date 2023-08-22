Mophat Mandela:Kakamega Governor’s Cup has attracted significant interest

The second edition of Kakamega County Governor’s Cup Bonanza has attracted various teams ahead of the sporting extravaganza scheduled for 28th, December 2023 – 1st January 2024.

The tournament that entails multiple disciplines including football (men and women), rugby (men), netball (women), volleyball (men and women) will be conducted in three phases starting from the ward level.

According to the the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Social Services, Sports, Youth, Gender and Culture Mophat Mandela,the aim of the competition is to identify and nurture talent and to promote sportsmanship and social cohesion in the County.

“The tournament is aligned to FCPA Governor Fernandes Barasa’s Social Development pillar..It seeks to develop a database for sportsmen and women with an aim of tracking them in addition to exposing the talented ones to the sports market.Last edition was successful and the upcoming one will be super better.A lot of teams have expressed an interest to participate across the disciplines and we hope to continue using this initiative to unearth and expose our rich talent to the outside world. Kakamega is blessed to have this enormous potential and my boss means well towards putting in place structures that nurture these youngsters” he said.

Mandela revealed that there will be no age limits, and the only qualification is to be a resident of Kakamega county with the exemption of the players involved in Division 2, Division 1, the National Super League, and the Kenya Premier League.

He also promised to enhance the networking of the tournament’s football players by profiling them on Fifa Connect to ensure the exposure of the teams to the outer market.

“We have special plans for those teams participating in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leagues and, therefore, we shall not have them taking part in the Governor’s tourney,” added Mandela

This development comes a month after the CECM also unveiled a 12 member team that will ensure proper coordination and smooth running of the tournament in their respective Sub-Counties.