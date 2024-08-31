Moraa and Jepng’etich win gold and silver in Peru

Sarah Moraa and Marion Jepng’etich bagged gold and silver on the penultimate day of the World Athletics under-20 championships in Lima, Peru, on Saturday.

Moraa, also the reigning African champion, led from gun to tape to clinch the 800m victory in 2:00.36 minutes to win 2nd Kenya’s gold.

Australians Claudia Hollingswort and Sophia Gorriaran won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

“I’m so happy to have won this gold, my first ever in the world championships on my debut. I love running from the front, and today I didn’t think that I would win gold, but I’m so happy because I have also made my country proud. I just wanted to have a clear path because I learnt something from the Olympics when many athletes fell. I felt bad after missing the Olympic Games and will continue training so that I can qualify early for the global event,” said Moraa.

Marion Jepngetich won a second silver for Kenya in the 3,000m after crossing the finish line at 8:52.37, behind Ethiopia’s Aleshign Baweke at 8:50.32, with her compatriot Marta Alemayo winning bronze in 8:53.64.

“We had little time to train because we only had our semifinals yesterday under ran and today we face off at the finals, but I’m happy to have a medal,” said Jepngetich.

National champion Mercy Chepkemoi, who managed a 4th finish in the 5,000m final, finished 9th.

However, Kenya’s hopes of a podium finish in the two-lap men’s final went up in smoke after Phanuel Kipkoesgei Koech and Kelvin Kimutai Koech finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Ethiopia’s General Berhanu Ayansa won gold in 1:46.86, while Australian Peyton Craig bagged silver in 1:46.95, and Ko Ochiai of Japan won bronze in 1:47.03 minutes.

Kenyans will continue their media hunt on the final day tonight, led by captain Edmund Serem, who will compete in the 3000msc final alongside Mathew Kosgei.

Miriam Chemutai Kibet and Mary Nyaboke Ogwoka will also be in action in the 1500m final.

Kenya remains 6th overall with 2 golds, 2 silvers, and a bronze.

USA is leading with 4 golds, 4 silvers, and 4 bronzes, relegating Ethiopia to 2nd with 4 golds, 2 silvers, and a bronze, while China completes the top 3 with 9 medals: 3 golds, 3 silvers, and 3 bronzes.