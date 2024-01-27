Moraa dazzles to 54.96 sec to win 400m at the 3rd AK meet

Moraa dazzles to 54.96 sec to win 400m at the 3rd AK...

Reigning 800m World champion Mary Moraa outsprinted her competitors from the last 100m, to win the 400m women final on the 2nd day of the 3rd Athletics Kenya track and field weekend meet at Nyayo Stadium.

Moraa said she used the race to gain speed for her two-lap race.

“I am happy with my win but not satisfied with my time. I asked my coach to allow me to run 400 meters to gain speed work as I start my busy season.” Moraa said

Moraa is focusing on a podium finish at this year’s summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The two-day weekend meet registered a large turnout, with many races having more than one final.