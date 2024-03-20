Moraa powers relay team to third place

World 800 meters champion Mary Moraa was influential in Kenya’s third place finish in the 4by400m mixed relay at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana.

In a race comprising David Sanayek, Mourine Thomas and Kennedy Kimeu, Moraa took over the baton to clock a time of 3:18.03, behind a Nigerian team that clinched gold with a new African record of 3:13.26, followed closely by the Botswana side that finished in the runners up position, clocking a time of 3:13.99.

Moraa had earlier secured her spot in the final of the 400m after clocking a time of 51.55 in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Edwin Kimutai and US-based Winnie Bii secured silver medals in decathlon and triple jump respectively.

Bii won silver in triple jump after covering 13.64m behind Nigeria’s Ruth Usoro. Senegal completed the podium in third after posting 13.60m. In the decathlon, Kimutai punched above his weight to finish second behind Algeria’s Dhiae Cherif (7550 points).

Egyptian Mahmoud Taher Abdelaim wrapped the top three positions after garnering 6643 points.