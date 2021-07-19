Morale of Hit squad high a head of Olympics

The national boxing team ‘Hit Squad’ is in good shape a head of Tokyo Olympics scheduled to kick off on July 23 upto 8th August 2021, one year after being postponed following the global outbreak of Corona Virus.

Led by Captain Nick Okoth and the Kenya Defence Forces officer — popularly known by his snappy moniker ‘Commander’,the team is awaiting their turn to bask in unprecedented glory of the upcoming Summer games.

“We’ve trained patiently for the last few years waiting for this moment to come and it is finally here and we are more than ready. The last time I personally participated in the Olympics was during the Beijing Games in 2008,” said Okoth.

Kenya which finished as the second best ranked African team behind Morocco with three trophies and two bronze medals in the Konstatin Korotkov International Boxing Championship in May this year is seeking to surpass their performance during Rio Olympics in 2016.

“This is neither All Africa Games nor Commonwealth Games. We are talking about the Olympics. That notwithstanding, the nature of the event isn’t causing us sleepless nights. Some of us are not afraid of the people we’ll be battling in Tokyo because we have met them before in other events,” added the former African lightweight champion Okoth.

The 2015 Africa Boxing Championships lightweight gold medalist is among four Kenyan boxers who qualified for Olympics alongside Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships super heavyweight gold medalist Elly Ajowi, Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medalist Christine Ongare and national welterweight champion Elizabeth Akinyi.

Flag and Bible for HitSquad.

About yesterday in case you missed.

BFK President Anthony "Jamal" Otieno hands over a Bible to Fly weight Christine Ongare after issuing our Flag to Captain Nick Okoth.#TeamKenya#YouAreTheReason @KenyaBoxing @moscakenya pic.twitter.com/5DUcsUXHXU — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) July 19, 2021

The team has been training under head coach Musa Benjamin, deputy coach David Munuhe and assistant coaches John Waweru, Julius Theuri, Ibrahim ‘Surf’ Bilali, Geoffrey Kimani and Lemmi Katibi.

Benjamin said the players are in a perfect condition and are ready to give their best in Japan.