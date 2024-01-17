Morans 30-man provisional squad announced

The Kenya Basketball Association has announced a 30 man provisional squad composed of foreign and local-based players, ahead of the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers set to be played next month at the Nyayo Gymnasium in Nairobi.

The national basket team, the Morans have stepped up their training following the announcement of the team composed mostly of local basketball team Nairobi City Thunder.

The thunders have produced eight players, while Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Damas have each produced two players. Ulinzi Warriors and Strathmore have produced one player each for the national team.

Australian Wallace Grant has been appointed to take charge of the team after the dismissal of fellow compatriot Liz Mills; who propelled the team to their latest edition after a 28 year wait.

That tournament saw the Morans finish 9th in a competition comprising of 16 teams, played in Kigali.

Rwanda based Cliff Owuor, Ulinzi Warriors’ Ancet Wafula and All One Basketball’s Harrison Kaudia will assist Wallace in his effort to bring the team glory.

The association feels that Wallace has had enough experience under his sleeve to guide the team, having served as manager for Melton Thoroughbred VBL men’s basketball team, the Under 18 men’s Victorian Metropolitan state basketball team, ITC under 18 boys and Geelong Supercats NBLI men.

He was also the runner-up of the Australian Sports Commission – national junior coach of the year.

Kenya is placed in Group E alongside Tunisia, Angola and Guinea.

The 30- man squad comprises of Victor Bosire (Equity Damas), Desmond Owili (Australia), Joel Awich (France), Griffin Ligare, Ariel Ortega, Ariel Okal, Faheem Juma, Kennedy Wachira, Fidel Okoth, Olang Derrick, Dismas Mbaks, all from Nairobi City Thunder, Tylor Ongwae (Germany) Ronald Gombe, Evans Ojwang, Valentine Nyakinda, Albert Odero and Ambaka Le Gregam, all based in USA, Derrick Ogechi (Spain), Preston Bungei (Australia), Peter Sifuna (Uganda), Bush Wamukota (Rwanda), Bramwel Muchina (Tanzania), Eugene Adera (KPA), John Wijass (KPA), Brans Nzioka and Elisha Odhiambo from Ulinzi Warriors, Ivan Ombiru from Equity Damas, Dennis Koja (Strathmore), Jeff Onyango (Moischers) and David Gichuhi who is unattached.