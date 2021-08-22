Morans in good shape a head of FIBA AfroBasket Championship

Kenya’s men basketball team, Morans are ready for their Group C encounter of FIBA AfroBasket Championship set for Kigali Indoor Arena from August 24-September 5.

Kenya which debuted at the continental competition in 1984 safely arrived at the Kigali International Airport on Saturday morning ahead of the tournament.

Kenya 🇰🇪 return to the @AfroBasket for the first time since 1993. Welcome back @Teammorans. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/gn5dXrCO2F — FERWABA 🏀🇷🇼 (@ferwabaRW) August 21, 2021

This will be the fourth trip to the FIBA AfroBasket championships for Kenya in nearly three decades and it is the one they believe they can make a mark after placing fourth at home in Nairobi in 1993.

By beating eleven-time Africa champions Angola 74-73 in their Group B thriller played at the Palaise Des Sports complex in Yaounde early this year,Kenya made a statement after sealing a place at the upcoming extravaganza.

The team playmaker Preston Bungei believes Kenya has got what it takes to record good performance in Rwanda knowing everything which are vital to team success.

“If we can continue to build on that team chemistry and work on executing on offense and defense, I think that we will surprise a lot of people in Rwanda,” he observed to FIBA.basketball.

He pointed out that what the team needs to do to succeed in the continental festival is to work hard and correct their weaknesses.

“Off the top of my head, I know that for stretches in the games we struggled to execute on offense and had to take tough contested shots,” the 26-year-old explained.

“We need to work on executing on offense and to build on our defense which remained solid.

Morans will open their group campaign against Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday before facing giants Nigeria on August 27 and Mali on August 29.