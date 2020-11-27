Morans  seek redemption, must win against Mozambique to keep dream alive

The national men’s basketball team ‘The morans’ must beat Mozambique in its last group match of the ongoing FIBA Afrobasketball qualifiers in Kigali Rwanda.

Kenya under the tutelage of head coach Cliff Owuor began its campaign on a losing note after going down 92-54 loss to Senegal before falling 83-68 to 11 time winners Angola on Thursday night.

Kenya must now beat Mozambique today, to revive hopes of advancing to the second round of qualifiers.

Against 11 time winners Angola Kenya trailed the first quarter 10-18 before losing the second and third quarters 15-21 and 13-29 respectively to lose hold of the game which Angola effectively sealed in the 4th quarter with a 28-15 points win.

Eric Mutoro emerged as Kenya’s top marksman in the game with 18 points .

Both Kenya and Angola are searching for their maiden group wins.

Mozambique Lost to Angola 87-58 in its opening game and narrowly fell to Senegal 53-60 in its second match.

Twenty teams are taking part in the second round of qualification for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021.

These teams are divided into five groups of four. The top three teams from each group will automatically qualify to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.