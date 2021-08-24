Morans to begin Afrobasketball campaign against Ivory Coast

The national men’s basketball team, ‘Kenya Morans’, will begin its Afrobasketball championship against Ivory Coast on Wednesday when the continental championship begins in Kigali Rwanda.

Kenya, returning to the championship for the first time in 28 years, will then take on Nigeria on Friday in its second match.

Kenya will wind up its group C matches on Sunday against Mali. Kenya warmed up for the finals by facing five time continental champions Senegal on Sunday in a friendly match which they lost 67-74.

Kenya under the tutelage of Lizz Mills lost by half a basket 49-50 to Uganda in its second friendly match played Monday in Kigali,Rwanda.

The championship has attracted a total of 16 teams and is set to be held between August 24 -September 5 and will see top five nations booking their tickets to the world championship.

Morans Team: Griffin Ligare, Okal Koranga Albert Odero, Joseph Khaemba. Ronald Gombe, Valentine Nyakinda, Victor Bosire, Eric Mutoro, Bush Wamukota, Desmond Owili, Fidel Okoth, Tylor Ongwae, Derrick Ogechi and Faheem Juma.

Coach-Liz Mills

Group A– Rwanda, DRC Congo, Angola,Cape Verde

Group B-Tunisia, Central Africa Republic, Egypt, Guinea

Group C– Kenya, Nigeria, Mali, Ivory Coast

Group D– Senegal, Uganda, Cameroon, South Sudan