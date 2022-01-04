“Morbius’ premiere pushed to April

The movie was due to premiere worldwide on January 28th this year.

Sony has announced that their new film in conjunction with Marvel, Morbius, will premiere in April instead of January amid the omicron surge. The film starring Jared Leto was set for a January 28th release in cinemas.

This isn’t the first time that the film’s release has been pushed back. Morbius was initially supposed to premiere in October 2021 but was pushed to January 2022 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morbius stars Leto as Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease and who turns himself into a living vampire in an attempt to cure himself. The film also stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris and is directed by Daniel Espinosa.

Morbius is a fictional character who appears in the comic books published by Marvel Comics.