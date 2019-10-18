More arrests made over the murder of a Machakos priest

Detectives have arrested two more suspects linked to the brutal murder of catholic priest, Father Michael Kyengo, who was abducted from Thatha Parish in Machakos.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet that one of the men arrested on Thursday is believed to have been involved in the actual killing while the second is the one who drove the priest’s car to and from a house in Embu where the priest was slashed to death.

The suspect believed to have taken part in the killing was identified as Michael Muthini Mutunga while the one who drove the priest’s car is Solomon Mutava Wambua.

The priest was killed before his body was cut into pieces and stuffed in a gunny bag which was disposed off in a shallow grave.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kyengo was waylaid on October 8 while he was traveling from Tala to his Thatha parish in Masinga.

He had been on leave and had gone home Tala, Kangundo– to look after his parents.

Witnesses said on the fateful day, the priest had been in the company of worker who had been fencing his compound in Tala.

He reportedly dropped off the worker at Kaewa market and then headed towards Masinga resort at around 9pm.

Reports indicate that he was kidnapped on his way back.