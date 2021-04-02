Kenya, Pakistan among new countries added to England’s travel ban list

Written By: BBC/Christine Muchira

Bangladesh is one of the countries added to the red list

Travel from the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh is to be banned from next week, the government says.

They are being added to England’s “red list” amid concerns about the spread of new Covid-19 variants.

From 04:00 on 9 April, international visitors who have travelled from or through those countries in the previous 10 days will be refused entry.

An exception is made for British or Irish passport holders, or people with UK residence rights.

But they must first pay to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

No direct flight bans from the four countries will be put in place, but passengers are advised to check their travel plans before departing for England.

Under the current rules, foreign travel from the UK is banned apart from for exceptional reasons.

The earliest date people from England will be able to travel abroad for a holiday is 17 May, when the government hopes to move to step three of its lockdown exit plan.

