More dignitaries arrive for African Climate Summit

Another eight African heads of state have arrived in Nairobi for the ongoing Africa Climate Summit.

This brings to over fifteen the number of heads of state and Government, vice presidents and senior UN officials currently in Nairobi for the Summit.

Early this morning, I welcomed H.E. @filipe_nyusi President of Mozambique and later H.E. @SassouNGuesso_ President of the Republic of the Congo upon their arrival in Nairobi.



The attendance of African heads of state at the Africa Climate Summit carries immense significance for the success and impact of this summit.

“The presence of African heads of state at the summit underscores the gravity of the climate crisis in Africa. It highlights that climate change is not just an environmental issue but a top political and developmental priority for the continent”, said the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Dr Alfred Mutua.

“By attending this summit, the leaders are signaling their commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, including extreme weather events, rising temperatures, and food security threats” he added.

Mutua further explains the attendance of African heads of state provides an opportunity for collective action and cooperation. “Climate change is a global problem that transcends borders, and no single country can combat it effectively in isolation”, said Dr. Mutua as he received the heads of state at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“By coming together at this summit, African leaders can forge partnerships, share best practices, and negotiate agreements that will enhance the continent’s resilience and adaptation capabilities”, Dr. Mutua reiterated. The summit serves as a platform for intra-African collaboration, fostering a sense of unity in the fight against climate change.

Another crucial aspect is the potential for mobilizing resources and investments. Climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts require significant financial resources, and the presence of heads of state can attract international donors and investors.

The heads of state are expected to use their presence at the summit to raise awareness and advocate for climate action on the global stage.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit (Sudan), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Suluhu Samia (Tanzania), Macky Sall (Senegal) and Mohamed Al-Menfi (Libya) arrived in the county on Monday afternoon.