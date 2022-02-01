More rain expected in Nairobi, Central Kenya and Rift Valley region

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall in parts of Nairobi, Central Kenya and the Rift Valley region over the next 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, the weatherman said that the counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Meru, Embu and Nyeri will have heavy downpours.

The Kenya Meteorological Department further asked residents in counties of Kajiado, Bomet, Kericho, Nakuru, Narok, Kisii and Nyamira to brace themselves for rains until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Kakamega, Busia and Taita Taveta are likely to receive some pockets of rain from late afternoon to evening.

Elsewhere residents of Narok County have also been warned of expected above normal rainfall in the coming days.

Also through a statement released by the MET department, users of the busy Narok-Mai Mahiu road have been urged to exercise caution, especially during the night as the rains might bring along flash floods.

The met department also called upon local farmers to take caution of the changing weather patterns and avoid planting crops that might turn out to be a loss as the rains will not last.

