Key advertiser East African Breweries were the first to pull out of advertising with Homeboyz radio.

Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville have been sacked. Following their comments and conversations that were aired live on Wednesday, the public outrage has been overwhelming, leading to them being fired from the radio station.

At first, as a disciplinary action, the three were suspended for a period of two weeks but that punishment did not seem enough to the public eye. “Do you think Kenyan chiles [women] are too available, are they too loose, too willing, too desperate and that’s why they get themselves caught up in such situations?” they debated on live on air. This was in reference to the case of Eunice Wangari who wa crippled after being thrown off the 12th floor by a date who refused her advances.

Not only have they been fired but that Communications Authority Of Kenya has penalized the Homeboyz radio station a fine of KSH 1,000,000, imposed a ban of 6 months on the morning breakfast show and directed the station to issue an apology on prime time for 5 consecutive days. Wow!

Public outrage should never be taken lightly and the insensitivity of gender-based violence should be halted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think