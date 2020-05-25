More than 100 artists unite to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic

On May 25, International Africa Day, African civil society and its diaspora are mobilizing to fight against the health and social consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The WAN (Worldwide Afro Network) project brings together for the first time about a hundred artists, leaders and innovators from Africa, the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean, the Americas and the Pacific.

It will take place all day long on social networks with the hashtags #JeSuisWan and #IAmWan.

It will conclude with a virtual show 2.0, broadcasted for free in primetime on social networks, and in partnership with African Union Broadcasting, on nearly 200 national African and private channels on the continent and its diaspora.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This event will, for the first time, reach an audience of 500 million potential viewers (source monitored by the UAR).

Initiated by the Cameroonian media man Amobé Mévégué, this pan-African media alliance is supported by Youssou N’dour’s TFM group, Mackar Silla’s Label TV and the technical support of the Kinshasa-based company Lykian.

All the actors of this show 2.0, aims to raise awareness about the risks of infection, to engage in a collective reflection on post-crisis Africa and to give visibility to the actors of the construction of this new Africa and its diaspora: Solidary and Innovative.

Africans, Afro-descendants, and changemakers from all over the world, come together under the same banner to adopt the leadership of a new world to be built: Inclusive and Sustainable.

More than a hundred artists including Youssou N’Dour (godfather), Oumou Sangaré, Khadja Nin, Angelique Kidjo, Fally Ipupa, Jimmy Cliff, Hiro, Lenine, Baaba Maal, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Jocelyne Beroard, Jacob Desvarieux, Asalfo, Cheick Tidiane Seck (musical director) and many others have come together.