More than 10,000 new Omicron cases found in UK

London’s mayor said he was “incredibly concerned” by the city’s infection levels and the major incident was “a statement of how serious things are”.

Sadiq Khan said Friday’s 26,000 new cases in London were having an impact on staff absences for the capital’s emergency services.

“I’ve been meeting over the last few days, on a daily basis, colleagues across the city from the NHS to councils, from the fire service to the police – we’re incredibly concerned by the huge surge in the Omicron variant,” he said.

“The big issue we have is the number of Londoners who have this virus and this is leading to big issues in relation to staff absences and the ability of our public services to run at the optimal levels.