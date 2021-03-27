More than 320 ships waiting for Suez Canal to unblock

As attempts to unlock the Suez Canal continue, 321 ships are waiting to pass through, the head of the waterway authority, Osama Rabie, said Saturday.

The 1,300-feet-long container ship Ever Given has been stuck in the passageway since Tuesday, when it ran aground. Several attempts have been made to move it and the ship even budged a little on Friday, Israeli media reported.

“At the moment, 321 ships are waiting for their turn to pass through the Suez Canal due to the situation,” Rabie told a press conference.

The incident has been caused by a variety of factors, rather than simply a human error, Rabie said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Papers, as common in such cases, are all copied and we receive them. The inquiry may reveal an error by the vessel captain or navigators … The sandstorm with heavy winds on the day of the incident are not the main reasons,” the authority head said.

He added that the efforts to refloat the stuck “megaship” were running around the clock, without a break.

In total, 10 tugboats are involved in the operation. The situation, he noted, is complicated by the size of the ship and the number of containers aboard.

The operation is showing encouraging results, but it is premature to speak about when it ends, according to Rabie. Media earlier reported that Ever Given may be refloated on Saturday. The authority head added that the operation also depends on how the vessel would react.

“It is useless to speculate on the date when the operation to re-float the ship ends, many factors play a role here, including the vessel reaction to the operation. … However, we have made progress. Late on Friday, the ship’s propeller was relaunched after a days-long standstill,” Rabie said.

Ships of much larger size than Ever Given previously passed through the canal, he stressed. The canal administration looks forward to continuing cooperation with its customers despite the stranded ship incident.

At the moment, it is impossible to determine losses and compensation, Rabie added, noting that new contracts on transportation lines through the canal will not be affected.

Up to now, a number of countries, including the United States, China, Greece and the United Arab Emirates have offered assistance in resolving the issue.