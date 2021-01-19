Over 4,000 boda-boda operators set to receive digital licences

More than 4,000 boda-boda operators are set to receive their digital driving licences.

The Ksh 40 million training project targets to benefit 7,000 operators was launched in Laikipia East Sub County.

Laikipia East MP Amin Mohammed while inspecting the project said the programme is in collaboration with NTSA to ensure all riders are licensed.

The riders will first receive one-month training on road safety and are now required to get a smart Driving license as a way of eradicating rogue riders from the roads.

Mohammed attributed the lack of licenses by operators to the high cost of acquiring the document and this is the cause of riders also being associated with crime and violation of traffic rules in the most cavalier way causing road accidents.

NTSA Central Region Manager Bora Guyo said that the exercise will run for the next one week and urged riders to turn up.

Guyo said that there is quite a good number of boss Bora operators on the road without the proper documents and even knowledge on road use.

Kairu Kamunge, a chairman of boda-boda operators in Nanyuki town, said that the move will ensure the operators acquire licences for them to go about their business without fear of being arrested.

The operators also lauded the service being brought nearer to them after endless journeys to Nyeri County to access NTSA offices.

Most of them complained of having to waste a whole day travelling to Nyeri for enrollment into the program, and going back home without proper assistance due to system failures, having wasted a working day.

They said that the move will ensure they are in good books with the police, not having to run away from them due to lack of proper documentation.

The exercise is expected to go on until Saturday and all licenses will be ready on Saturday.