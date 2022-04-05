More than 7.1 million people displaced by Ukraine war – report

More than 7.1 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine, a report by the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has found.

That’s a 10% increase in the number of people displaced within the country since the first round of the survey on 16 March, the IOM said.

That number is part of the more than 10 million people who have now fled their homes in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

More than half of the displaced households have children, 57% are with elderly family members, and 30% have people with chronic illnesses, the IOM report showed.

The income of displaced households dropped sharply since the war started according to the report, with more than a third of displaced households indicating they have had no income in the last month.