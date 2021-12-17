More than two million Kenyans to have access to clean energy

More than two million Kenyans will have access to clean energy solutions in a major government initiative to provide modern energy to traditionally marginalized areas through the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP).

They will be drawn from half a million households in 14 counties namely West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garrisa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta and Narok.

Speaking during a product exhibition of clean cookstoves and stand alone solar systems, offered under the KOSAP initiative in Kwale County, the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Zachary O. Ayieko noted that, “KOSAP is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to not only ensure they access electricity but also adopt clean energy solutions. It is a major step towards the fulfillment of the Constitutional guarantee for all Kenyans to access government services, no matter where they live,” he added.

The targeted counties were selected based on their classification as marginalized by the Commission of Revenue Allocation, which currently have a 23% rate of connectivity to electricity, compared to the national average of 70%.

Indeed these counties cover at least 70% of the country’s land mass, with populations sparsely distributed in the vast areas, making the construction of mini-grids and installation of standalone solar system the most effective strategy to achieve universal access to modern energy.

Under the Projects, 400,000 households will be served with Stand-alone Solar Systems (SSS) while 111,277 households will be served with Clean Cooking Solutions (CCS). 450 community facilities: schools; health facilities and administrative offices and 380 community boreholes will benefit from the flagship project of the Ministry of Energy, financed by the World Bank.

Further 146 solar powered mini-grids will be constructed in the targeted counties to supply about 55,000 households with solar power.

“KOSAP is a catalyst in our quest to ensure Kenyans access electricity that is clean, sustainable and environmentally friendly. We are helping reduce over-reliance on fossil and non-sustainable biomass fuels,” added Mr. Ayieko.

The government has scaled investments in the energy sector, ensuring those not covered by the main grid tap into alternative sources considered clean, healthier, and environmentally friendly.

KOSAP’s model is to provide incentives to solar service providers and sellers of modern cookstoves to set up sales and after sales infrastructure in the targeted counties. This is response to the market trends, where though the country has a very robust market for standalone solar, majority of the companies shy away from investing in the vast underserved areas, citing logistical and other operational challenges.

The project has disbursed KES 500 million 20 private companies that are actively selling solar and clean cooking products. Out of these, 10 Solar Service Providers (SSPs) have already received a total of Sh300 million to enable them set up sales infrastructure in 14 counties.

These are: Ms Greenlight Planet Kenya, Ms Solibrium Ltd, Ms Solar Integrated Appliances Ltd, Ms Raju Shanga House Ltd, Ms Azuri Technologies Ltd, Ms D. Light Ltd, Ms Livelyhoods Kenya Ltd, Ms Biolite Holdings Ltd, Ms Mobisol Holdings Ltd, and Ms Pawame Ltd.

A further 10 providers of modern cookstoves got KES 200 million to set up distribution networks in West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu and Isiolo counties. These are: Ms Rafode Renewable Energy Ltd, Ms Solar Integrated Appliances Ltd, Ms Raju Shanga House Ltd, Ms MK Light Africa Ltd, Ms Livelyhoods Kenya Ltd, Ms Biolite Holdings Ltd, Ms Africa Clean Energy Ltd, Equity Bank and Ms Kenya Women Finance Trust. In addition, 16 Solar Service Providers are currently poised to enter into contracts worth KES450 million with the Ministry under Round Two of the funding.

KOSAP is aimed at providing electricity to parts of the country that are not served by the national grid, critical in achieving the Governments of Kenya’s goal of ensuring that every part of the country has access to energy – a critical factor in reducing poverty.