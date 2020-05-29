Last week for the warm up edition, #WeareoneAfrica hosted Khaligraph, Gilad and Bien, Sauti Sol, Alikiba, Queen Darlene, Lulu and Frankie. The line-up this Saturday 30th May, will feature leading artistes including Nyashinki who recently launched his fire album , Uganda’s Bebe Cool and Chameleone who have lit the scene with consistent great hits and Tanzania’s G NAKO Warawara the conqueror of the “Kitonga” and “Wet” fame.

Other mega artistes will include Sheeba and Vinka from Uganda, “Mpenzi” sensation Gilad representing Kenya alongside Webi and Lij Micheal from Ethiopia.

The second edition comes with the promise of a bigger and better show with more performances and great prizes to be won. Don’t miss out. Follow @Weareoneafrica on YouTube/ Facebook and @waoafrica on IG to stay informed.

All the proceeds go to the Amref Health Africa COVID-19 Response Fund.