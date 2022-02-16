Morijo Primary School in Turkana County benefits from book donations

Pupils from Morijo Primary School in Loita area, Narok South Sub County have benefited from over 3000 exercise books donated by Ajuma Foundation in partnership with Chipper Cash.

The foundation’s founder Ajuma Nasanyana said they had kicked off a countrywide donation of educational and recreational resources to underprivileged students around the country.

The foundation targets over 20, 000 students in 60 primary schools in hard to reach areas across 18 counties at a cost of Ksh 6 million.

The world-renowned supermodel, who hails from Turkana County said the initiative was driven by the fact that many children in the pastoralists’ communities drop out of school to get married because they do not find any future in education.

“I have always had an obligation to come back and give back to the community. I was born in a pastoralist community and have deep roots in my culture. I understand that a lot of children leave school early to start a family because they lose hope in education early,” she said.

The books, she said, will help restore lost hope in education hence motivating the learners to work hard in school as they are a basic requirement in learning.

She observed that the book’s cover is drawn with pictures of different cultures of different tribes in the country to help the young learners appreciate other cultures as early as primary school.

On the front page, the books display the clothing and ornaments from the tribes while the back of the book displays the counties where the tribes are found in Kenya and their greetings.

Chipper Cash Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leon Kiptum said the partnership is part of their schools and community-building initiatives that aim to improve access to education and recreational resources for less fortunate learners in rural Kenya.

He lauded Ajuma Foundation for starting such a noble initiative that helps learners where parents are challenged and cannot provide basic needs like exercise books. The other counties that the foundation is targeting are Bomet, Nandi, Baringo and Nakuru counties.

Morijo Primary School Headteacher Tonkei Ole Pemba said the pictures in the books are very educative and will help to preserve culture and bring oneness and cohesion to the country.

He thanked the foundation for considering his school in the donation that saw each of the learners get four A4 exercise books for the upper classes and four A5 exercise books for the junior learners.