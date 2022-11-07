‘Morning joe’ from Africa perks up Chinese breakfasts

ByCGTN

Africa, the continent where coffee was born, plays an important part in the world coffee industry.

African coffee beans are prized by coffee fans throughout the world for their rich flavor, unique acidity, and a pleasant aroma.

In recent years, many African coffee-producing countries have been commissioning strenuous measures to enhance coffee export earnings.

As the number of coffee drinkers grows in China each year, the country could be the next leading destination for African coffee beans. #CIIE2022

 

posted by Eric Biegon
  

Latest posts

US midterms: Trump and Biden fire up voters as election looms

Hunja Macharia

As floods, drought threaten Somalia’s livestock, women become khat traders

Eric Biegon

COP27: ‘Climate chaos’ warning as UN summit begins

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: