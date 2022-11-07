‘Morning joe’ from Africa perks up Chinese breakfasts

Africa, the continent where coffee was born, plays an important part in the world coffee industry.

African coffee beans are prized by coffee fans throughout the world for their rich flavor, unique acidity, and a pleasant aroma.

In recent years, many African coffee-producing countries have been commissioning strenuous measures to enhance coffee export earnings.

As the number of coffee drinkers grows in China each year, the country could be the next leading destination for African coffee beans. #CIIE2022

