Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita meets with U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita held a bilateral meeting with U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday in Washington and discussed about the strong U.S.-Morocco strategic partnership and ways of achieving shared security objectives in the region.

The meeting took place in the context of the celebrating the 20th anniversary of two milestones of their relationship:the Free Trade Agreement, the only one that the U.S.haveconcluded with an African country and the African Lion military exercise, the largest American military exercise on the continent.

In a statement to the press, MFA Nasser Bourita highlighted the close partnership relations that bind the two countries, and stressed that his talks with his U.S. counterpart provided an opportunity to coordinate actions between the two countries within the framework of their strategic partnership.

“We are partners for peace. And this partnership is vital today as we are witnessing escalations in the Middle East, problems in the Sahel, in Libya, in Europe,” MFA Nasser Bourita underlined.



On his part,Mr.Antony Blinken underlined that his country “greatly values” the partnership with Morocco,”particularly stability both in the Middle East as well as in Africa and NorthAfrica.”

“Morocco is an essential partner to the United States, and I greatly value the relationship between our countries,” Mr. Blinken pointed out.

Morocco and the USA enjoy strong bilateral relationship in various sectors among them trade and security.