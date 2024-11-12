Moroccan Intelligence Assists Canary Islands in Seizing over 4.7t of Hashish

Spanish Civil Guard, in collaboration with Morocco’s Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), seized over 4.7 metric tons of hashish aboard two rubber boats between the islands of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

The operation, made possible thanks to “close police cooperation” with Morocco, involved use of a maritime surveillance system which located the boats loaded with 131 bundles of drugs around 80 kilometers off the coast, local press reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

The four crew members of the two boats were arrested by Guardia Civil units on site during this intervention on the high seas.

Suspects were placed under Spanish judicial authorities’ custody, who ordered their pre-trial detention, according to the same source.