Germany reiterated, on Thursday, its support for the Moroccan autonomy plan for the Sahara, presented in 2007, as a “serious and credible” effort by the Kingdom and a “very good basis for a solution accepted by the parties”.

At the end of her meeting in Berlin with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, on a working visit to Germany, the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Baerbock, reiterated Germany’s “long-standing support for the UN-led process for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution”.

On this occasion, the two ministers reiterated their common position in favor of the “exclusivity” of the UN in the political process, while reaffirming their support for the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which have noted the role and responsibility of the parties in the search for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting political solution based on compromise.

The two countries also reaffirmed their support for the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, and his efforts to move the political process forward on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.