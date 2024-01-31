Moroccan Sahara: Panama’s supports autonomy plan

Panama’s position on the Moroccan Sahara is clear and is part of the international momentum driven by the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom.

The Central American country is thus updating its national position with regard to the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, which marks a substantial evolution.

This position is part of the international momentum driven by the autonomy plan for the southern provinces which this country, like so many others, deems as the one and “only solution” to this artificial dispute.

The Joint Declaration, signed following the bilateral talks held, via videoconference, between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Panamanian peer, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, reflects Panama’s conviction that the solution to this conflict can only be realistic, as affirmed and confirmed by UN Security Council resolutions.

Driven by this conviction, Panama emphasizes that in addition to opting for a realistic solution – as affirmed and confirmed by Security Council resolutions, it calls for a compromise solution when it speaks of “bringing together all stakeholders with a view to a common effort towards a definitive solution”.

Thus, it aligns itself with an overwhelming majority of the international community, which underlines the centrality of the UN and its Security Council in particular, in seeking a definitive political solution.

Through this Declaration, the Republic of Panama joins the majority of countries of the international community (more than a hundred), which have labelled the autonomy initiative as the only solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, supporting Morocco’s serious and credible efforts and thus moving away from extreme and unrealistic solutions which prolong the dispute and delay regional integration in North Africa.

In addition to this clear position, Panama undertakes, in writing, to act in accordance with this Joint Declaration and is henceforth in a perspective which will help the parties concerned to find a lasting and definitive solution.

In short, Panama is today unequivocally defending a realistic compromise solution, paving the way for the parties and the UN to implement this solution which offers peace, stability and prosperity to the Maghreb region and the Sahel.

Panama, which demonstrates wisdom and lucidity through this declaration, opens, with determination, the way to rich cooperation with Morocco which, thanks to the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has become a regional hub, a bridge between African and American continents, and a credible power for its partners.

The Joint Declaration also confirms the common will to consolidate bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation, and identifies the promising sectors in this direction.

Thanks to this position expressed in the Joint Declaration, bilateral cooperation energies and potential are thus unleashed between two countries whose geographical locations are unique and strategic on the Strait of Gibraltar and the Panama.