Morocco and Nigeria bag best team of the year awards in...

Atlas Lions of Morocco and Super Falcons of Nigeria were crowned the 2023 teams of the year during tha CAF Awards which were held on Monday night in Marrakech City of Morocco.

Super Falcons overcame Atlas Lionessses and South Africa’s BanyanaBanyana to emerge winners.

Atlas Lions who re wrote history last year being the 1st African country to finish fourth the FIFA World Cup and were announced winners ahead of Gambia and Senegal.