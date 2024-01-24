The energy megaproject, which crosses 13 territorial waters, will consist of a 7,000-kilometer gas pipeline, which promises to meet the energy needs of almost 400 million people in 11 African countries.

Morocco and Nigeria to roll out the Atlantic Gas Pipeline

Morocco and Nigeria are planning to roll out the African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project.

This was revealed through a telephone conversation between King Mohammed VI of Morocco and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Adenkule Tinubu on Tuesday.

The conversation focused on the positive dynamics of bilateral relations in recent years.

King Mohammed VI had announced the intent of opening the Nigeria-Moroco gas pipeline project during the 48th anniversary of Green Mach Day last year.

The conversation also focused on the Nigeria-Morocco African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline project, a structuring project that will be a strategic lever for regional integration and economic and social development for all West African countries.

The King also invited President Tinubu for an official visit to the North African country.



