Morocco condemns attacks in Gaza and calls for dialogue

The Kingdom of Morocco has expressed concern at the deterioration of the situation and the outbreak of military action in the Gaza Strip and condemned attacks against civilians.

Morocco called for restraint and respect for the sanctity of life amidst the attacks from Israeli forces in Palestine and the Hamas attack on Israel’s military along the Gaza strip.

“The Kingdom, which has repeatedly warned of the repercussions of the political deadlock on peace in the region and of the risks of aggravated tensions resulting from it, calls for an immediate halt to all acts of violence and a return to calm, while avoiding all forms of escalation that could undermine the chances of peace in the region, added the same source.

The Kingdom of Morocco, whose sovereign, HM King Mohammed VI, chairs the Al Quds Committee, stresses that dialogue and negotiations remain the only way to achieve a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, based on the resolutions of international legality and the two-state principle, as agreed internationally, concluded the statement.

Israel’s military launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that killed at least 22 Israelis and wounded hundreds early Saturday