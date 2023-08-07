Morocco took home 58 medals to win the games for the first time in their history, with 23 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

Morocco crowned champions of the 9th Francophone Games in Kinshasa

Morocco won the overall title in the 9th Francophone Games (Jeux de la Francophonie), which concluded on August 6th in Kinshasa, DRC.

The games which started on 28th July saw Morocco took home 58 medals to win the games for the first time in their history, with 23 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

The Kingdom took home 42 medals in athletics, eight in judo,five in road cycling, two in wrestling, and one in ball juggling.

The Kingdom’s previous high was 42 medals (13 gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze) in Côte d’Ivoire (2017).

Another feature of Moroccan participation: Moroccan athletes won the majority of medals, 34 out of 58 (including 18 gold medals), proving the crucial role of women and men in the sporting arena.

Morocco, a member of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, hosted the first Jeux de la Francophonie in Casablanca in 1989 and finished third with 21 medals.

The 9th edition of the Jeux de la Francophonie drew 2,500 athletes aged 18 to 35 from 88 countries to compete in a variety of physical disciplines and cultural activities.

Romania came in second with 38 medals, including 17 gold, 9 silver, and 12 bronze, while Cameroon finished third with 13 gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze.