Morocco elected to UN Human Rights Council Presidency

Morocco has been voted to the Presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2024, according to a vote held Wednesday in Geneva.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, 30 of the 47 members of the United Nations Human Rights Council supported Morocco’s candidacy, whereas South Africa earned only 17 votes.

Morocco’s election to the presidency of this renowned UN agency for the first time in its history reflects the international community’s recognition of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s,leadership.

Indeed, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, Morocco has made the irreversible decision to establish the rule of law and protect human rights.

This decision, enshrined in the 2011 Constitution, results in a steady stream of reforms aimed, in particular, at consolidating democracy, gender equality, social and territorial justice, the effectiveness of human rights, inclusive participation, and youth empowerment, according to the press release.

The Kingdom’s election, thanks to the support of a large number of countries from all over the world, and despite the mobilization of Algeria and South Africa to oppose it, demonstrates the trust and credibility inspired by Morocco’s external action under the Royal Impetus in Africa, on the global stage, and in the multilateral system.

The Kingdom of Morocco, which has made a significant contribution to the Human Rights Council, particularly in its foundation development stages, is thrilled with the trust placed in it.

It sees this as a strong signal from the international community for its constructive approach and unifying leadership on key issues such as interfaith dialogue, tolerance, combating racial hatred, the right to a healthy and sustainable environment, migrants’ rights, and the impact of new technologies.

During its Presidency, the Kingdom will stick to the position it established during its three mandates in the Human Rights Council, always emphasizing communication and consensus.