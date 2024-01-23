Morocco Football Federation pledges to strengthen its ties with the DRC Federation

Despite the controversy surrounding the AFCON 2023 group F encounter between Morocco and DRC last Sunday, Morocco’s football Federation, FRMF, has underlined its willingness to continue working with the Congolese federation, FECOFA.

The federation has stressed that the incidents have nothing to do with bilateral relations between the two countries and would not have an impact on them.

FRMF has committed to continue working with FECOFA, as seen by the number of Congolese players playing in Morocco and soccer exchanges between the two federations.

The Moroccan Federation has also stated its intention to condemn the unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred following the match, but not in the spirit of the complaint.

Citing FRMF President Fouzi LEKJAA, who wasthe first to congratulate Congo coach Sébastien Desabre on his team’s excellent performance, and then reflecting Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi, he attended the treatment of Congolese player Henoc Inonga.

FRMF reiterates its dedication to the standards of good behavior, ethics, and fair play, and believes that the facts will deepen the two countries’ brotherly bonds.

Morocco will finish its group stage againstZambia on Wednesday, while the DRC will face their east African equivalent,

Tanzania, in a mustwin game to go to the

round of 16.