Morocco made over Ksh227.4 billion by hosting the 35th African Cup of Nations from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

According to Industry and Commerce Minister Ryad Mezzour, as per the MWN, this revenue will cover 80% of the infrastructure costs for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Mezzour highlighted a “double effect” of increased revenues and investments, fuelled by around 600,000 visitors attending the tournament.

It contributed to a record year for Moroccan tourism, with 20 million visitors marking a 14% increase.

The influx boosted sectors like transport, hospitality, restaurants, and handicrafts, providing an immediate financial boost to the local economy.

The minister also revealed that over 100,000 jobs were created directly from hosting the AFCON with thousands of young people being trained to international standards, gaining lasting employability beyond 2025.

More than 3,000 industrial companies were involved in the construction projects.

The tournament also accelerated Morocco’s technological advancement through the deployment of 5G, digital identification systems, digital ticketing, and cybersecurity measures.

These efforts reduced logistical costs and attracted new investments.

In addition to creating 100,000 new jobs, he mentioned a 25-30% increase in commercial sector consumption and economic growth expected to surpass 4.5%.