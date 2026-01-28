AFCON 2025FootballSports

Morocco made Ksh227.48B in revenue from hosting 2025 AFCON

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Morocco made over Ksh227.4 billion by hosting the 35th African Cup of Nations from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

According to Industry and Commerce Minister Ryad Mezzour, as per the  MWN, this revenue will cover 80% of the infrastructure costs for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Mezzour highlighted a “double effect” of increased revenues and investments, fuelled by around 600,000 visitors attending the tournament.

It  contributed to a record year for Moroccan tourism, with 20 million visitors marking a 14% increase.

The influx boosted sectors like transport, hospitality, restaurants, and handicrafts, providing an immediate financial boost to the local economy.

The minister also revealed that over 100,000 jobs were  created directly from hosting the AFCON with  thousands of young people being trained to international standards, gaining lasting employability beyond 2025.

Kipkoech and Chepkwemoi bag silver and bronze in Peru
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history
Kenya edges out Qatar in an international friendly
Kenya goes down fighting to Tanzania in CECAFAU20 finals

More than 3,000 industrial companies were involved in the construction projects.

The tournament also accelerated Morocco’s technological advancement through the deployment of 5G, digital identification systems, digital ticketing, and cybersecurity measures.

These efforts reduced logistical costs and attracted new investments.

In addition to creating 100,000 new jobs, he mentioned a 25-30% increase in commercial sector consumption and economic growth expected to surpass 4.5%.

Paris Olympics to cast spotlight on Kenya’s tourism
MPs urge for fair pay, recognition, and motivation for athletes
South Africa strikes first African gold in Paris Olympics
CAF Champions League coaches slam absent fans, disallowed goals
Western Karate officials back Binga for Kenya Karate Federation chairmanship
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Former deputy head teacher sentenced to 28 years for defilement
Next Article Moody’s raises Kenya credit rating to B3 on low debt default risk
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Duale outlines UHC policy roadmap as gov’t accelerates reforms
Local News NEWS
Premium coffee grades boost Nairobi Coffee Exchange earnings
Business Local Business
Improved security restores learning at Agape Kainuk Comprehensive School after 18-month hiatus
Featured Local News
DCI seeks public help to arrest cybercrime suspect
County News NEWS

You May also Like

2024 CHANFootball

2024 CHAN: Tanzania off to a flying start after win against Burkinafaso

RugbySports

Simba’s squad revealed ahead of Elgon Cup return leg in Kampala

SportsVolleyBall

KCB plot capture of national title ahead of plays off next week

GolfSports

Elly Barno wins the 2025 NCBA Mt. Kenya championship

Show More