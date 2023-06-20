Morocco name 28 players for FIFA world Cup debut

The team will kick off their World Cup campaign in group H against Germany on July 24, followed by a match against South Korea on July 30, before winding up their group fixture against Colombia on August 3.

Morocco has announced a squad of 28 players for their FIFA World Cup debut next month in New Zealand and Australia.

Among the players called into the squad are Ghizlane Chebbak, Fatima Tagnaout, and Saudi Arabia based forward Ibtissam Jraidi.

Head coach Reynald Pedros has named eight players from CAF Champions League winners AS FAR .

The Frenchman unveiled a blended team of both domestic and international players who ply their trade in France,Spain,Switzerland,Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The team that was named on Monday is already in camp in preparation for the global competition.

The Atlas Lionesses will play two friendlies against Italy on July 1st , followed by another friendly match against Switzerland on July 5, after which the team will be trimmed to the final 23 players who will travel for the global show piece .

The team will kick off their World Cup campaign in group H against Germany on July 24, followed by a match against South Korea on July 30, before winding up their group fixture against Colombia on August 3.

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa (AS Cannes, France); Khadija Errmichi (AS FAR); Assia Zouhair (SCCM, Morocco).

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj (AS FAR), Nouhaila Benzina (AS FAR), Siham Boukhami (AS FAR), Ghizlane Chhiri (AS FAR), Nesryne El Chad (Lille, France), Rkia Mazrouai (Sporting de Charlerois, Belgium), Yasmin Mrabet (FC Levante Las Planas, Spain), Zineb Redouani (AS FAR), Sabah Seghir (Napoli, Italy)

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR), Najat Badri (AS FAR), Anissa Lamari (Guingamp, France), Sarah Kassi (Fleury, France), Élodie Nakkach (Servette Geneva, Switzerland)

Forwards: Salma Amani (FC Metz, France), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham, England), Anissa Belkasmi (US Orleans, France), Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane, Morocco), Kenza Chapelle (FC Nantes, France), Fatima Gharbi (CE Europa, Spain), Samya Hassani (SC Telstar VVNH, Netherlands), Ibtissam Jraidi (Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club, Saudi Arabia), Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Club Bruges, Belgium), Imane Saoud (Servette Geneva, Switzerland), Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)