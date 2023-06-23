Morocco ready for AFCON U 23 opener against Guinea

This year's championship will also double as the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, with the best three teams booking tickets for the Paris Game, while the 4th-placed team will navigate through an intercontinental play-off against an Asian opponent.

Host Morocco beefed up preparations ahead of their 2023 AFCON U 23 group A opener against Guinea this Saturday, June 24th, from 11 p.m. EAT at the Prince Mouley Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

Morocco will face Ghana on June 27th before winding up against Congo on June 30.

Ghana will face Congo in the second group A match on Sunday at 6 p.m. Kenya time.

Defending champions Egypt will kick off against Niger on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Ibn Batouta stadium in Tangier City before Mali and Gabon Square it out in a wet African Derby at 11 p.m. Kenyan time.

It’s the second time the tournament is being held in the North African country after playing host in 2011.