Morocco to host FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup from 2025-2029

Morocco will host the Women African Cup of Nations set for 5th and 26th July next year, followed by the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup from October 17 to November 8, 2025.

FIFA has awarded Morocco the hosting rights of the next five editions of the FIFA U17 women’s World Cup, which has expanded from 16 teams to 24 and will be held annually from next year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, made the announcement yesterday while opening the 46th General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in Morocco from October 17 to November 8, 2025.

Morocco hosted the FIFA Club World Cup thrice in 2013, 2014, and 2022, and will now stage the annual women’s U17 World Cup from 2025-2029.

“I thank Morocco for hosting the next five editions of this women’s competition,” Infantino said, highlighting Morocco’s crucial contribution to the advancement of women’s football on the continent.

He acknowledged that hosting such a prestigious tournament is not only a testament to Morocco’s commitment to promoting women’s sports but also an opportunity to inspire young female athletes across Africa.

The FIFA president also pointed to the progress being made in youth football across Africa and the urgent need to invest in young talent, underscoring the importance of creating opportunities to further develop the sport on the continent.



In preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup, Morocco is making significant improvements to its sporting facilities.

The projects include renovating stadiums in Marrakech, Agadir, Fez, Rabat, Casablanca, and Tangier, along with constructing a new 115,000-seat stadium in Benslimane.

The 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals will then take place in the North African nation from December 21st, 2025, to January 18th, 2026.

Together with its Mediterranean neighbours Spain and Portugal, Morocco would then host the biggest football extravaganza, the 2030 FIFA World Cup, making it the second African country to host the global showpiece since South Africa in 2010.