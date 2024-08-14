Morocco to host inaugural Africa eSports Championship

Over 180 participants from 17 countries will compete for top honors in five categories: CS2 Open, CS2 Women, MLBB Open, MLBB Women, and PubG. Mobile.

It is all systems go for the much anticipated African eSports Championship, set to be staged at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Championship will be held between August 17th and 21st,2024.

It will serve as a second stage of the IESF African Regional Qualifiers and will provide the final African participants aiming to compete in the World Esports Championship.

Best teams will represent the continent at the World Esports Championship pencilled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November this year.

The opening ceremony will be held this Friday at the Mohammed V Sports Complex.

Over 180 participants from 17 countries will compete for top honors in five categories: CS2 Open, CS2 Women, MLBB Open, MLBB Women, and PubG.

Mobile.

The tournament is celebrating this milestone in African esports and witnessing rising gaming talent compete for a chance to represent their country on the global stage.