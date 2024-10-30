Morocco to send aid to Spain flood victims

Morocco will offer aid and support to Spain flood victims following the floods that ravaged several regions in Spain.

This has been revealed by Morocco’s Interior Minister through a phone conversation with his Spanish counterpart under high instructions from King Mohammed VI

During this call, the Minister informed his counterpart that, in accordance with the High Royal Instructions, Morocco is fully prepared to send rescue teams and deliver necessary assistance to Spain to face this natural disaster, the Interior Ministry said in a press release.

He also extended condolences and solidarity to Spanish authorities and victims’ families, according to the same source.

The Spanish government on Wednesday announced a three-day national mourning period in the wake of the tragic floods that have killed at least 70 people in south-eastern Spain, according to the latest provisional toll.

The three days of mourning will begin on Thursday October 31 and run until Saturday November 2, the Minister for Territorial Policy, Angel Víctor Torres, told the press, calling on citizens living in the storm-affected areas not to leave their homes or use the roads, many of which have been cut off and flooded.