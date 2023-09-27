Morocco to stage 2025 AFCON finals

The 2025 afcon edition is likely to be held in January 2026 due the expanded FIFA Club word Cup set to be held in January 2025.

Morocco will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after emerging winners with 24, votes following a voting exercise by the confederation of African football Executive committee members.

The announcement was made today in Cairo Egypt by CAF President Dr.Patrice Motsepe .

Morocco will be hosting the tournament for a 2nd time after staging it in 1988.

The six stadia that Morocco will use for the biennial tournament include Casablanca’s Mohammed V Complex with a 45,000 sitting capacity , Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah Complex a 53,000 seater, Grand Stade de Marrakech which can host 45,240 Agadir’s Stade Adrar with 45,480, Grand Stade de Tanger that can hist 45,000, and Grand Stade de Fez with a sitting capacity of 37,000.

To win the hosting rights Morocco overcame Zambia,a Nigeria Benin joint bid and neighbours Algeria which withdrew their candidature in the last minute before voting.

Morocco has recently hosted a number of continental competitions in most of these stadiums.

Among the competitions include Women’s CAN 2022 , the 2018 CHAN ,the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the most recent the AFCON under 23 .

The 2025 afcon edition is likely to be held in January 2026 due the expanded FIFA Club word Cup set to be held in January 2025.

Guinea was initially to stage the championship but was stripped of in September last year due to inadequate preparations before CAF opened bidding from interested countries.