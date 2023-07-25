Other award categories this year include Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goal of the Year.

Morocco will host the 2023 CAF Awards for the second year running

Morocco has been selected to stage the 2023 CAF Awards on December 11th to celebrate the stars of African football for the second time in a row.

The Morrocan Capital of Rabat staged last year’s edition, which saw Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Nigerian and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala claim honors.

The awards will recognize the standout performers from club and country over the past year, with the highlight being the crowning of the CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Mane and Oshoala will face stiff competition from some of the continent’s brightest stars who have shone in the last 12 months.

Other award categories this year include Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goal of the Year.

CAF will announce Morocco’s host city for the gala later.