King Mohammed VI of Morocco,who chairs the current session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, has called for an emergency meeting to deliberate on ongoing Gaza Strip attacks by the Israeli military as a retaliation for the Hamas invasion.

King Mohammed VI has called for an urgent meeting for consultation and coordination on the deteriorating situation in the Gaza strip and the outbreak of military actions targeting civilians, as well as for the search for ways to halt this dangerous escalation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

According to the statement from the Royal Kingdom of Morocco, intensive consultations are underway for the meeting to be held this week at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, the ministry noted in a statement.

Over 300 people have been killed following Israeli military attacks on Palestinians near the Gaza Strip.