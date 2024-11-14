Nairobi is set to come alive with a night of musical magic for fans of American music icon, Prince.

For this unforgettable evening, Morris Hayes, the long-time musical director and keyboardist for the legendary Prince, is set to grace the stage to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Prince’s iconic album and film, Purple Rain.

For over two decades, Morris Hayes was a core member of Prince’s band, The New Power Generation, eventually rising to become its musical director.

From sold-out arenas to intimate shows, Hayes and Prince shared the stage across the globe, creating unforgettable musical experiences.

This exclusive concert will take place on November 16th at Alloy, Sarit Centre, promising to be a spectacular tribute filled with nostalgia, soulful beats, and electrifying performances.

Joining Morris Hayes will be Dreion, a powerhouse singer-songwriter and star of NBC’s The Voice, who will perform a set of Prince’s greatest hits.

Known for his charismatic stage presence and smooth falsetto, Dreion is sure to deliver a captivating performance that pays homage to the timeless music of Prince.

Opening the show will be Kenya’s own musical gem, Polycarp Otieno, aka Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol.

With his unparalleled guitar skills, Polycarp will kick off the night, adding a touch of Kenyan flair to this extraordinary celebration.

Released in 1984, Purple Rain is more than just an album—it’s a cultural milestone.

Featuring timeless hits like “When Doves Cry” “Let’s Go Crazy” and the heart-wrenching ballad “Purple Rain” the album catapulted Prince to superstardom, dominating the charts and transforming him into a global icon.

The album not only topped the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks but also won Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

Forty years later, Purple Rain continues to inspire generations, and this concert aims to revive the spirit of the era with a performance that promises to transport fans back to the peak of the ’80s music scene.

Early Bird tickets for this concert are on sale for Kshs. 6,000 while regular tickets will go for Kshs. 7,500.