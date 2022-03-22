Moscow lifts travel ban on Kenya

ByERIC BIEGON

The Russian government announced Tuesday that it has lifted a ban previously imposed on travel from Nairobi to Moscow.

After close two years of embargo, the Russian Embassy in Nairobi disclosed that Kenyans are finally free to enter Russian soil in light of the improving Covid-19 situation. Just like the majority of countries, the United Russia Party-led administration had stopped the entry of foreigners due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

“Dear Kenyans! According to the Decree №440-R of the Russian Government, previously imposed restrictions (including those related to Kenyan students studying in Russia on entry to Russia), have been removed.” The embassy announced in a statement.

According to the embassy, Kenyans are at liberty to apply and get their visas from the mission offices.

And that’s not all. The Embassy says vaccination is not a must for those who wish to travel to Russia. It says all one needs is to do a Polymerase Chain Reaction test popular as (PCR), to ascertain Covid-19 status, before travel.

In the meantime, the Decree issued by the Russian Government that enlists the categories of foreigners who are allowed to travel to Russia is still in force.

“Those categories include diplomatic and service passport holders, students and cadets, foreign relatives of Russian citizens, participants of sports and business events,” the embassy explained.

posted by Eric Biegon
  

Latest posts

Fraudster arrested for posing as senior procurement officer in gov’t ministries

Beth Nyaga

China to offer Ukraine more humanitarian aid supplies

Eric Biegon

China Eastern plane crash rescuers find no survivors

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More