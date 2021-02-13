Moscow paralyzed by huge snowfall

Moscow is facing huge traffic jams at 11:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on Saturday because of the heavy snowfall, the traffic monitoring service of the Yandex company shows, putting the city’s traffic jams at 8 out of 10.

The ongoing snowfall in Moscow broke the all-time daily record, as the Russian capital saw 15 mm (0.6 inches) of precipitation by 06:00 a.m. on Saturday (03:00 GMT), Mikhail Leus, a specialist at the Fobos weather center, told Sputnik.

At 10:49 a.m., the traffic jam was rated at 9 out of 10. Since 04:00 a.m., Yandex has put it at 8 out of 10, while under normal conditions the streets of the Russian capital are absolutely free at this time.

The European part of Russia is currently facing the Volker cyclone, which brought low temperatures and the record snowfall that caused significant traffic problems and mass cancellation of flights.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the flight monitoring service of Yandex, over 40 flights from Moscow airports were either canceled or delayed in the morning hours amid the snowfall.

In particular, 27 flights were delayed and two more canceled at the Domodedovo airport, seven flights were delayed and one canceled at the Sheremetyevo airport and seven flights were delayed at Vnukovo.