Moscow to Host Next Session of Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in 2024

Moscow will host the seventh session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum (RACF) at the ministerial level in 2024, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“It was agreed that the seventh session of the RACF would take place in 2024 in Moscow,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in a RACF session in Morocco. Lavrov said that Russia and Arab countries had developed a joint action plan for 2024–2026 to strengthen interaction in various fields, including economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.

The Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2009 between Russia and the League of Arab States. According to a memorandum signed in Cairo, the main goals of the forum are to continue efforts to establish and consolidate international peace and security, as well as to contribute to the development of economic, trade and financial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.