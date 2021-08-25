Moses Kuria hits out at those using his political party to cause division within UDA

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has hit out at those claiming that he is using his Chama Cha Kazi political party to cause division within the United Democratic Movement (UDA) party. While defending his support for the UDA party in the recent by-elections, the legislature claimed that his fallout with the UDA party started when he refused to dissolve his own party. Meanwhile the archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya Jackson Ole Sapit has maintained that the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto is not healthy for the country.